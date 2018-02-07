Dr. Hazel Wiley, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hazel Wiley, DO
Overview
Dr. Hazel Wiley, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs and Broward Health North.
Dr. Wiley works at
Locations
Francisco A Jeannot MD8130 Royal Palm Blvd Ste 101, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 340-1500
Broward Health North201 E Sample Rd, Deerfield Beach, FL 33064 Directions (954) 786-7392
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- Broward Health North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
MY MOTHER WAS DIAGNOSED WITH DEMENTIA AND DR.WILEY HELPED ANSWER A LOT OF QUESTIONS REGARDING THIS ISSUE. SHE WAS PHENOMINAL IN HER RESPONSES AND VERY REASSURING WHEN WE NEEDED THE HELP. I AM GLAD TO HAVE MET DR. WILEY AND HER STAFF( WHOM ALSO WAS HELPFUL) AND HOPE I SEE HER AGAIN WHEN NEEDED.
About Dr. Hazel Wiley, DO
- Neurology
- English
- 1821208794
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wiley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wiley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wiley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wiley works at
Dr. Wiley has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Alzheimer's Disease and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wiley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiley. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wiley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wiley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.