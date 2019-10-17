Overview

Dr. Hazel Vernon, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Vernon works at Commonwealth Dermatology in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Acne and Lichen Planus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.