Dr. Hazel Vernon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hazel Vernon, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Vernon works at
Locations
Commonwealth Dermatology7001 Forest Ave Ste 400, Richmond, VA 23230 Directions (804) 282-0831
Hospital Affiliations
- Chippenham Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vernon was very patient and clear doing the exam. This was my first visit. She clearly cares. I was impressed that she was concern if the insurance would cover the medication that she was prescribing. She also gave me a written summary of the visit.
About Dr. Hazel Vernon, MD
- Pediatric Dermatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Rochester
- Duke University
- University of Florida
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- Baylor University
- Dermatology
Dr. Vernon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vernon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Vernon works at
Dr. Vernon has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Lichen Planus, and more.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Vernon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
