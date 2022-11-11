Overview

Dr. Hazar Dahhan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Manchester, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Manchester Memorial Hospital, Rockville General Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Dahhan works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Manchester, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.