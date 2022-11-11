Dr. Hazar Dahhan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dahhan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hazar Dahhan, MD
Dr. Hazar Dahhan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Manchester, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Manchester Memorial Hospital, Rockville General Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Prospect Manchester Hospital Inc.71 Haynes St, Manchester, CT 06040 Directions (860) 646-1222
Hospital Affiliations
- Manchester Memorial Hospital
- Rockville General Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dahhan is an excellent , caring and competent cardiologist. She is knowledgeable and takes care to explain everything related to your care. She is easily accessible and responsive. She inspires trust in the care she is giving you. I feel secure and confident in knowing that she is managing my cardiology care.
About Dr. Hazar Dahhan, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dahhan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dahhan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dahhan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dahhan has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertensive Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dahhan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Dahhan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dahhan.
