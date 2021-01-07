Overview

Dr. Haytham Kawji, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Casper, WY. They graduated from University of Aleppo and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge and Wyoming Medical Center.



Dr. Kawji works at Wyoming Health Medical Group in Casper, WY with other offices in Gonzales, LA, Baton Rouge, LA and Saint Francisville, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Thyroid, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.