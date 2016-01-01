Dr. Haytham Al-Azzeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Azzeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Haytham Al-Azzeh, MD
Overview
Dr. Haytham Al-Azzeh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Jordan, Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Al-Azzeh works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiovascular and Interventional Consultants11920 Astoria Blvd Ste 220, Houston, TX 77089 Directions (281) 484-0900
-
2
Advanced Cardiovasular Consultants11920 Astoria Blvd Medical Plz # 220, Houston, TX 77089 Directions (281) 616-2344
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- NGS CoreSource
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Al-Azzeh?
About Dr. Haytham Al-Azzeh, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1437170438
Education & Certifications
- Providence Hosp Southfield-Univ Mich
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Grace Hosp-Wayne St U
- University of Jordan, Faculty of Medicine
- Kuwait University
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Al-Azzeh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Al-Azzeh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Al-Azzeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Al-Azzeh works at
Dr. Al-Azzeh has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Al-Azzeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Azzeh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Azzeh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Azzeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al-Azzeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.