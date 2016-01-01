See All Dermatologists in Henrico, VA
Dr. Hayri Sangiray, DO Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Hayri Sangiray, DO

Dermatology
4 (92)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Hayri Sangiray, DO is a dermatologist in Henrico, VA. He currently practices at TULSA DERMATOLOGY CLINIC and is affiliated with Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Center of Richmond PC
    7650 E Parham Rd Ste 110, Henrico, VA 23294 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 916-7062
  2. 2
    Commonwealth Dermatology
    7001 Forest Ave Ste 400, Richmond, VA 23230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 282-0831

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Contact Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Phototherapy Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tumor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tumor
Check your insurance
Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Coventry Health Care
  • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
  • MultiPlan
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. Hayri Sangiray, DO

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 24 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1760596803
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Internship
  • Walter Reed Army Hospital
Internship
Medical Education
  • New York College Of Osteopathic Med Of The New York Institute Of Technology Old Westbury Ny
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • Brooklyn College
Undergraduate School

Admitting Hospitals
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center

Patient Satisfaction

4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 92 ratings
Patient Ratings (92)
5 Star
(66)
4 Star
(5)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(3)
1 Star
(16)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Sangiray?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Hayri Sangiray, DO
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Hayri Sangiray, DO?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sangiray to family and friends

Dr. Sangiray's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Sangiray

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Hayri Sangiray, DO.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Hayri Sangiray, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sangiray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sangiray has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sangiray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sangiray has seen patients for Intertrigo, Itchy Skin and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sangiray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

92 patients have reviewed Dr. Sangiray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sangiray.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sangiray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sangiray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.