Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hayley Nguyen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hayley Nguyen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Locations
Kristina Bogar DO PA5151 Katy Fwy Ste 100, Houston, TX 77007 Directions (713) 461-4101
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Contrary to some of the other reviews, I felt Dr. Nguyen addressed all my concerns that I went in for. She was professional and pleasant. Thankfully I wasn't in for anything too advanced, but my condition did require a physician and she was able to help.
About Dr. Hayley Nguyen, MD
- Family Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1376569582
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.