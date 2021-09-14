Dr. Hayley Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hayley Brown, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hayley Brown, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON.
Locations
Desert Hills Plastic Surgery Center10001 S Eastern Ave Ste 406, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 623-5516
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Coventry Health Care
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
From my consultation to my last follow up appointment, I was treated very kindly by all staff members. Dr. Brown gave me her undivided attention, is extremely knowledgeable and was very thorough in her explanation of the actual surgery, recovery and my expectations. Dr.Brown, Raquel and Alethea were very supportive, genuine and they strive to empower women to feel their best. Dr. Brown has amazing attention to detail and is incredibly skilled. Choosing Dr. Brown as my surgeon was one of the best decisions I have made.
About Dr. Hayley Brown, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1003882176
Education & Certifications
- University New Mexico Hospital|University Of New Mexico Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
- University New Mexico Hlth Scis Ctr
- Phoenix Integrated General Surgery Program
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Brown using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
75 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
