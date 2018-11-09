Overview

Dr. Hayes Wanamaker, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital.



Dr. Wanamaker works at Ear Consultants of Central New York Pllc in Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Tube Placement, Vertigo and Meniere's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.