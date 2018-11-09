Dr. Hayes Wanamaker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wanamaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hayes Wanamaker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hayes Wanamaker, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital.
Dr. Wanamaker works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ear Consultants of Central New York Pllc721 E Genesee St Fl 2, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 476-3127
Hospital Affiliations
- Crouse Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wanamaker?
Dr Wanamaker repaired both of my son’s eardrums. We recommend him to anyone looking for a doctor who specializes in ears. His office has always dealt with any emergencies swiftly. He follows up very well, we are still going for routine check ups 4 years later. I wouldn’t trust anyone else with my child’s ears now.
About Dr. Hayes Wanamaker, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1528055308
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wanamaker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wanamaker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wanamaker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wanamaker works at
Dr. Wanamaker has seen patients for Ear Tube Placement, Vertigo and Meniere's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wanamaker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Wanamaker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wanamaker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wanamaker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wanamaker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.