Dr. Hayder Jaffer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hayder Jaffer, MD
Overview
Dr. Hayder Jaffer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Crown Point, IN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Mosul College Of Med Mosul Iraq and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point and Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus.
Dr. Jaffer works at
Locations
-
1
Brain and Spine Institute of Northwest Indiana11360 Broadway, Crown Point, IN 46307 Directions (219) 323-3620Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Medicaid of Indiana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jaffer?
Dr. Jaffer is sensitive and intelligent. His true concern is his patients. I will not let anyone else touch my husband.
About Dr. Hayder Jaffer, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1326465725
Education & Certifications
- Al-Jerhatt Teaching Hospital
- Al-Sadder Teaching Hospital
- University Of Mosul College Of Med Mosul Iraq
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jaffer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jaffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jaffer works at
Dr. Jaffer has seen patients for Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jaffer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jaffer speaks Arabic.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaffer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaffer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.