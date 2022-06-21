Overview

Dr. Hayder Jaffer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Crown Point, IN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Mosul College Of Med Mosul Iraq and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point and Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus.



Dr. Jaffer works at Mukund Komanduri in Crown Point, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

