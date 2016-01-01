Overview

Dr. Hayden Tran, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Marietta, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Selby General Hospital and Marietta Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Tran works at Marietta Memorial Hosp Srgy in Marietta, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.