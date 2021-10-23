Overview

Dr. Hayden Long, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary and Springhill Medical Center.



Dr. Long works at Internal Medicine Center, Mobile, AL in Mobile, AL with other offices in Saraland, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin B Deficiency, Difficulty With Walking and Cerebrovascular Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.