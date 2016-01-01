See All Nephrologists in Texarkana, TX
Dr. Hayden Hemphill, MD

Nephrology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Dr. Hayden Hemphill, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System and Wadley Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Hemphill works at Collom & Carney Clinic in Texarkana, TX with other offices in Magnolia, AR and Texarkana, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Collom & Carney Clinic
    5002 Cowhorn Creek Rd, Texarkana, TX 75503
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 11:30am
  2. 2
    Davita Southwest Arkansas Dlyss
    225 N Dudney Rd, Magnolia, AR 71753
  3. 3
    Texarkana Regional Dialysis Center
    4800 Texas Blvd, Texarkana, TX 75503
  4. 4
    Miller County Dialysis
    816 East St, Texarkana, AR 71854

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christus Saint Michael Health System
  • Wadley Regional Medical Center

Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hyperkalemia
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hyperkalemia
Acute Kidney Failure
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease
End-Stage Renal Disease
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Nephritis and Nephropathy
Nephrotic Syndrome
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Proteinuria
Renal Hyperparathyroidism
Renal Osteodystrophy
Vitamin D Deficiency
Acute Glomerulonephritis
Alkalosis
Amyloidosis
Autoimmune Diseases
Bone Disorders
Brain Disorders
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chronic Glomerulonephritis
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis
Dehydration
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hepatorenal Syndrome
Hydronephrosis
Hypercalcemia
Kidney Disease
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Kidney Stones
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Purpura
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Small Kidney
Systemic Vasculitis
Ureteral Stones
Vascular Disease
Wegener's Granulomatosis
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Tennessee
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Specialties
    Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1396746376
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    University of Alabama
    Medical Education
    University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    Undergraduate School
    Baylor University
    Board Certifications
    Internal Medicine and Nephrology
