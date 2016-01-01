See All Dermatologists in Texarkana, TX
Dr. Hayden Franks, MD is a dermatologist in Texarkana, TX. Dr. Franks completed a residency at University Arkansas for Medical Sciences. He currently practices at Franks Dermatology. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Franks is board certified in Dermatology.

    Dermatology Associates, LLP
    2011 Moores Ln, Texarkana, TX 75503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 792-2777
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Franks Dermatology
    4220 N Rodney Parham Rd Ste 320, Little Rock, AR 72212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 246-1042

Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Actinic Keratosis
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Actinic Keratosis
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion

Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pigmented Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Superficial Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • Aetna
  • Ambetter
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan
  • UnitedHealthCare

  • Dermatology
  • English
  • Male
  • 1063419307
  • University Arkansas for Medical Sciences
  • University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
  • Hendrix College
  • Dermatology
3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 20 ratings
Patient Ratings (20)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(6)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Dr. Hayden Franks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Franks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Franks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Franks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Franks has seen patients for Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion, Actinic Keratosis and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Franks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

20 patients have reviewed Dr. Franks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Franks.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Franks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Franks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.