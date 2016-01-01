Dr. Hayden Franks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Franks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hayden Franks, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hayden Franks, MD is a dermatologist in Texarkana, TX. Dr. Franks completed a residency at University Arkansas for Medical Sciences. He currently practices at Franks Dermatology. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Franks is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Dermatology Associates, LLP2011 Moores Ln, Texarkana, TX 75503 Directions (903) 792-2777Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Franks Dermatology4220 N Rodney Parham Rd Ste 320, Little Rock, AR 72212 Directions (501) 246-1042
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Hayden Franks, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- University Arkansas for Medical Sciences
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- Hendrix College
- Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Franks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Franks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Franks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Franks has seen patients for Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion, Actinic Keratosis and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Franks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Franks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Franks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Franks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Franks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.