Overview

Dr. Haydee Brown, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center and Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Brown works at Center for Hand Disorders in Englewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.