Dr. Haydee Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Haydee Brown, MD
Overview
Dr. Haydee Brown, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Brown works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Center for Spinal Disorders177 N Dean St, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 510-3777
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brown?
Very knowledgably and professional. Has great beside manner and her office staff is super friendly and accommodating.
About Dr. Haydee Brown, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1831365923
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery-Foot and Ankle Orthopaedic Surgery
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- Wellesley
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown works at
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brown speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.