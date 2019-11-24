Dr. Haydar Frangoul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frangoul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Haydar Frangoul, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Haydar Frangoul, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They graduated from American University of Beirut School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Dr. Frangoul works at
Locations
-
1
TriStar Medical Group Children's Specialists - West Clinch Ave2018 W Clinch Ave, Knoxville, TN 37916 Directions (615) 703-2464
-
2
TriStar Medical Group Children's Specialists - 23rd Ave N Ste 450330 23rd Ave N Ste 450, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 703-2463
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Baptist Health Services Group
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Community Health Network
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Guardian
- HealthPartners
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Independent Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)
- NovaNet
- PHCS
- Prime Health Services
- Sterling Life Insurance Company
- Tricare
- Trustmark Companies
- Tufts Health Plan
- Union Pacific Railroad Employee Health Systems
- United Mine Workers Health & Retirement Fund
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- UPMC Health Plan
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Veteran Administration Plan
- Windsor Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Frangoul?
Dr Frangoul is an amazing doctor. He is a leader in the field of hematology, oncology, bone marrow transplant. He saved my 10 yr old daughter’s life as well as hundreds of other children diagnosed with cancer. He is kind, compassionate, professional and will do anything to help find a cure for his patients.
About Dr. Haydar Frangoul, MD
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- English, Arabic
- 1275617375
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Medical Center
- Duke University Medical Center
- American University of Beirut School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frangoul has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frangoul accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Frangoul using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Frangoul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frangoul works at
Dr. Frangoul has seen patients for Acute Leukemia, Sickle Cell Disease and Acute Myeloid Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frangoul on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Frangoul speaks Arabic.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Frangoul. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frangoul.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frangoul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frangoul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.