Overview

Dr. Hayat Heriba, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Apopka, FL. They completed their fellowship with American Academy of Family Physicians



Dr. Heriba works at Wekiva Healthcare in Apopka, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.