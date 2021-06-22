Overview

Dr. Hawwa Frazier, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hazlet, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.



Dr. Frazier works at SUMMIT MEDICAL GROUP in Hazlet, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.