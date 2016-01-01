Dr. Haviva Veler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Veler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Haviva Veler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Haviva Veler, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Technion Israel Institute of Technology and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
New York Presbyterian Hospital505 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (646) 962-4463Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Haviva Veler, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
Education & Certifications
- Children S Hospital Of Philadelphia|Children'S Hospital Of Philadelphia
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Maimonides Med Center|Maimonides Medical Center
- Technion Israel Institute of Technology
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Veler has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Veler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Veler speaks Hebrew.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Veler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Veler.
