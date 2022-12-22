Dr. Haven Caldwell-Sachar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caldwell-Sachar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Haven Caldwell-Sachar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Haven Caldwell-Sachar, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They graduated from Kansas City University Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Caldwell-Sachar works at
Locations
Low Country Cancer Care Associates4700 Waters Ave Ste, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (912) 302-3461
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Visits always professional, helpful, and understanding.
About Dr. Haven Caldwell-Sachar, MD
- Oncology
- English
- 1750677118
Education & Certifications
- Kansas City University Of Medicine
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Caldwell-Sachar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caldwell-Sachar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Caldwell-Sachar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
