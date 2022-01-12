Overview

Dr. Havalee Henry, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sebring, FL. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.



Dr. Henry works at AdventHealth Medical Group Orthopedics at Sun N Lake in Sebring, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.