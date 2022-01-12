See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Sebring, FL
Dr. Havalee Henry, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (11)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Havalee Henry, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sebring, FL. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.

Dr. Henry works at AdventHealth Medical Group Orthopedics at Sun N Lake in Sebring, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Orthopedics at Sun N Lake
    4409 Sun N Lake Blvd, Sebring, FL 33872 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 402-3480
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
  • Uf Health The Villages Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hip Fracture
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Broken Arm
Hip Fracture
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Broken Arm

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Havalee Henry, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497013908
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Brown University Warren Alpert Medical School | The Queen’s Medical Centre
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Yale University School of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
    Medical Education

