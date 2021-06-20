See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Chillicothe, OH
Dr. Haval Saadlla, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Haval Saadlla, MD

Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Haval Saadlla, MD is a Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Chillicothe, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from University Of Mosul, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adena Greenfield Medical Center, Adena Pike Medical Center and Adena Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Saadlla works at Adena Pulmonolgy, Critical Care & Sleep Associates in Chillicothe, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Office Building
    4439 State Route 159 Ste 202, Chillicothe, OH 45601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (740) 779-8700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adena Greenfield Medical Center
  • Adena Pike Medical Center
  • Adena Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Ohio Health Choice
    • Paramount
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Saadlla?

    Jun 20, 2021
    Very attentive and answered all my questions. Professional and took time.
    — Jun 20, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Haval Saadlla, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Haval Saadlla, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Saadlla to family and friends

    Dr. Saadlla's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Saadlla

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Haval Saadlla, MD.

    About Dr. Haval Saadlla, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659458156
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Mosul, Faculty Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Haval Saadlla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saadlla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saadlla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saadlla works at Adena Pulmonolgy, Critical Care & Sleep Associates in Chillicothe, OH. View the full address on Dr. Saadlla’s profile.

    Dr. Saadlla has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saadlla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saadlla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saadlla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Haval Saadlla, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.