Dr. Haval Saadlla, MD
Dr. Haval Saadlla, MD is a Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Chillicothe, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from University Of Mosul, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adena Greenfield Medical Center, Adena Pike Medical Center and Adena Regional Medical Center.
Medical Office Building4439 State Route 159 Ste 202, Chillicothe, OH 45601 Directions (740) 779-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Adena Greenfield Medical Center
- Adena Pike Medical Center
- Adena Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gateway Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Very attentive and answered all my questions. Professional and took time.
- University Of Mosul, Faculty Of Medicine
