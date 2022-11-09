See All Plastic Surgeons in Middletown, OH
Dr. Hauw Han, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Hauw Han, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Middletown, OH. They completed their fellowship with Saint Louis University Hospital

Dr. Han works at Hauw T. Han, MD in Middletown, OH with other offices in Liberty Township, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Middleton
    235 N Breiel Blvd, Middletown, OH 45042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 755-8115
  2. 2
    Middletown Office
    200 Medical Center Dr Ste 250, Middletown, OH 45005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 423-7338
  3. 3
    Mercy Health Springdale Family Medicine
    6770 Cincinnati Dayton Rd Ste 200, Liberty Township, OH 45044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Medical Center
  • Bethesda North Hospital
  • Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Bedsores
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Bedsores

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 09, 2022
    From my first visit to my breast reduction Dr Han was so profession and he listened to the end result I was hoping for. My reduction turned out perfectt and I am so happy I chose him to be my surgeon. Beautiful job Dr. Han! Thank you for listening and a job well done! I’ll be recommending you to all of my friends. I’m thrilled.
    About Dr. Hauw Han, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043224918
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Saint Louis University Hospital
    Residency
    • Hosp St Raphael/Yale New Haven Hosp
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
