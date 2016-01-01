Dr. Kwaan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hau Kwaan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hau Kwaan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 70 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Hong Kong and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Prentice Womens Hospital OB Triage250 E Superior St Ste 5-2159, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 926-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Hau Kwaan, MD
- Hematology
- 70 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
- 1164537825
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Cabrini Medical Center
- University of Hong Kong
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kwaan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kwaan speaks Cantonese.
Dr. Kwaan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwaan.
