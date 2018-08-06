Dr. Hatim Mahmood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahmood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hatim Mahmood, MD
Overview
Dr. Hatim Mahmood, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in O Fallon, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Southern IL Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Memorial Hospital Belleville, Sparta Community Hospital and Washington County Hospital.
Locations
Pulmonary Physicians of Southern Illinois310 N 7 Hills Rd, O Fallon, IL 62269 Directions (618) 632-1495
Memorial Medical Group Cardiology East1404 Cross St Ste 2940, Shiloh, IL 62269 Directions (618) 607-3700
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Belleville
- Sparta Community Hospital
- Washington County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He has superb skills, medical, business, and in every way. He shows a lot of concern and compassion for new patients, and customers. He takes time to explain health problems, and how to overcome them. During medical visits, he gives you his full attention. His comprehensive diagnosis includes immediate, short term, and long term health needs. For internal Medicine (Cardio), he's a winner in every way.
About Dr. Hatim Mahmood, MD
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1174556583
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- Southern IL Univ Sch of Med
- Cardiovascular Disease
