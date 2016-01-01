Overview

Dr. Hatem Soliman, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Moffitt Cancer Center.



Dr. Soliman works at H Lee Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.