Dr. Hatem Megahed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hatem Megahed, MD is a Pediatric Neurosurgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Baylor College of Medicine - Houston and is affiliated with Methodist Children's Hospital and Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Megahed works at
Locations
-
1
Methodist Physicians Pediatric Specialists of Texas - San Antonio4410 Medical Dr Ste 540, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (830) 206-7382Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Children's Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
His office staff is always pleasant to speak to. As a parent you want to be comfortable dealing with the office staff and know that they actually belong in PEDIATRICS. It has deterred me in the past from moving forward with the 2nd appointment in the past from another specialist.
About Dr. Hatem Megahed, MD
- Pediatric Neurosurgery
- English
- 1154374502
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College of Medicine - Houston
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Megahed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Megahed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Megahed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Megahed has seen patients for Hydrocephalus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Megahed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Megahed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Megahed.
