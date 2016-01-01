Dr. Hatem Hossino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hossino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hatem Hossino, MD
Overview
Dr. Hatem Hossino, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from AL-AZHAR UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Locations
Hatem M. Hossino MD Inc.415 Morris St Ste 101, Charleston, WV 25301 Directions (304) 343-8181
Charleston Area Medical Center Inc501 Morris St, Charleston, WV 25301 Directions (304) 343-8181
Saint Francis Hospital333 Laidley St, Charleston, WV 25301 Directions (304) 347-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Hatem Hossino, MD
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1497765598
Education & Certifications
- AL-AZHAR UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Hossino has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Port Placements or Replacements and Arteriovenous Shunt Creation , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hossino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hossino speaks Arabic.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hossino. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hossino.
