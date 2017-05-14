Dr. Hatem Halabi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halabi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hatem Halabi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hatem Halabi, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Zion, IL. They completed their residency with Medical College Virginia Hospitals
Dr. Halabi works at
Locations
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Chicago2520 Elisha Ave, Zion, IL 60099 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Halabi has been extremely compassionate and genuinely interested in my overall healing and progress. He's very patient and takes time to answer any question or concern. He listens and doesn't disregard any concerns. I've been very pleased with Dr. Halabi and his team. I would recommend him without hesitation.
About Dr. Hatem Halabi, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- English
- 1447283593
Education & Certifications
- Medical College Virginia Hospitals
- Medical College Virginia Hospitals
