Dr. Hatem Halabi, MD

Surgical Oncology
Dr. Hatem Halabi, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Zion, IL. They completed their residency with Medical College Virginia Hospitals

Dr. Halabi works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Chicago in Zion, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Chicago
    2520 Elisha Ave, Zion, IL 60099 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

  • Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago

Secondary Malignancies
Colorectal Cancer
Port Placements or Replacements
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Abdominoperineal Resection of the Rectum With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Tumor Ablation, Liver Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    5.0
    May 14, 2017
    Dr Halabi has been extremely compassionate and genuinely interested in my overall healing and progress. He's very patient and takes time to answer any question or concern. He listens and doesn't disregard any concerns. I've been very pleased with Dr. Halabi and his team. I would recommend him without hesitation.
    Alice Uhas in Eastlake, OH — May 14, 2017
    • Surgical Oncology
    • English
    • 1447283593
    • Medical College Virginia Hospitals
    • Medical College Virginia Hospitals
    Dr. Hatem Halabi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halabi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Halabi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Halabi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Halabi works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Chicago in Zion, IL. View the full address on Dr. Halabi’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Halabi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halabi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halabi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halabi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

