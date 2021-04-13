Dr. Asad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hatem Asad, MD
Overview
Dr. Hatem Asad, MD is a Pulmonologist in Warner Robins, GA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from KIEVA A BOGOMOLETS / UKRANIAN STATE INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Houston Medical Center, Perry Hospital and T.J. Samson Community Hospital.
Dr. Asad works at
Locations
Pulmonary Associates LLC105 Briarcliff Rd Ste B, Warner Robins, GA 31088 Directions (478) 922-8900
Saint Joseph London Anesthesia1001 Saint Joseph Ln, London, KY 40741 Directions (606) 330-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Medical Center
- Perry Hospital
- T.J. Samson Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My overall experience with Dr.Asad and his staff was an extremely professional healthcare experience. They are truly focused on your concerns and they make sure that you’re well informed upfront before and after your procedures. There were no surprises they delivered the deliverables without any flaws in their processes. If you’re interested in any of their services don’t hesitate and think twice about it. Go all in and I promise you will be happy you did. I’m still ranting and raving about his work bc pictures don’t lie.
About Dr. Hatem Asad, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 36 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1326095662
Education & Certifications
- KIEVA A BOGOMOLETS / UKRANIAN STATE INSTITUTE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Asad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Asad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Asad has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Cough and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Asad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Asad speaks Arabic.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Asad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Asad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Asad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.