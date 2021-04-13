See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Warner Robins, GA
Dr. Hatem Asad, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.5 (12)
Call for new patient details
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Hatem Asad, MD is a Pulmonologist in Warner Robins, GA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from KIEVA A BOGOMOLETS / UKRANIAN STATE INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Houston Medical Center, Perry Hospital and T.J. Samson Community Hospital.

Dr. Asad works at PULMONARY ASSOCIATES LLC in Warner Robins, GA with other offices in London, KY. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Cough and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pulmonary Associates LLC
    105 Briarcliff Rd Ste B, Warner Robins, GA 31088 (478) 922-8900
  2. 2
    Saint Joseph London Anesthesia
    1001 Saint Joseph Ln, London, KY 40741 (606) 330-6000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Houston Medical Center
  • Perry Hospital
  • T.J. Samson Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Wheezing
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Wheezing

Treatment frequency



COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 13, 2021
    My overall experience with Dr.Asad and his staff was an extremely professional healthcare experience. They are truly focused on your concerns and they make sure that you’re well informed upfront before and after your procedures. There were no surprises they delivered the deliverables without any flaws in their processes. If you’re interested in any of their services don’t hesitate and think twice about it. Go all in and I promise you will be happy you did. I’m still ranting and raving about his work bc pictures don’t lie.
    Andrea — Apr 13, 2021
    About Dr. Hatem Asad, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 36 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1326095662
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • KIEVA A BOGOMOLETS / UKRANIAN STATE INSTITUTE
