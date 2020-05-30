Overview

Dr. Hassanain Jassim, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of South Dakota School of Medicine and is affiliated with HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.



Dr. Jassim works at Prevea Health in Green Bay, WI with other offices in Greendale, WI and Neenah, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.