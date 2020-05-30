See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Green Bay, WI
Dr. Hassanain Jassim, MD

Bariatric Surgery
3.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Hassanain Jassim, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of South Dakota School of Medicine and is affiliated with HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.

Dr. Jassim works at Prevea Health in Green Bay, WI with other offices in Greendale, WI and Neenah, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Prevea Health
    1715 Dousman St, Green Bay, WI 54303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 436-1358
  2. 2
    Greendale Health Center
    6220 W Loomis Rd, Greendale, WI 53129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 725-2070
  3. 3
    Midwest Bariatric Solutions
    100 Theda Clark Medical Plz Ste 400, Neenah, WI 54956 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 725-4527

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
  • HSHS St. Vincent Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Hassanain Jassim, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912167065
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Minimally Invasive and Bariatric Surgery, Medical College Of Wisconsin, Milwaukee
    Residency
    • Mayo Clinic Arizona
    Medical Education
    • University of South Dakota School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hassanain Jassim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jassim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jassim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jassim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Jassim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jassim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jassim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jassim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

