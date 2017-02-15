Dr. Hassan Vakil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vakil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hassan Vakil, MD
Overview
Dr. Hassan Vakil, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Media, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Delaware County Memorial Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center and Riddle Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Vakil works at
Locations
-
1
Vakil Hassan MD Office1098 W Baltimore Pike Ste 3411, Media, PA 19063 Directions (610) 565-4338
Hospital Affiliations
- Delaware County Memorial Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vakil?
I had to have emergency surgery, He called me when leaving my regular doctor heading down stairs for a CT Scan. I had a strangulated umbilical hernia and said he would see me that night. Sure enough he was there. Due to the fever said we will go at 8 am and we did. Dr Vakil is the BEST surgeon and I recommend him 1000%, and he cares for you and you might even run into him on the street. Again fantastic surgeon.
About Dr. Hassan Vakil, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Persian
- 1154391738
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vakil has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vakil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vakil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vakil works at
Dr. Vakil speaks Persian.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Vakil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vakil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vakil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vakil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.