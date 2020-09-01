Overview

Dr. Hassan Tavakkoli, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Tavakkoli works at Eric Ciliberti, M.D. in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes and Pterygium along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.