Dr. Hassan Tavakkoli, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Hassan Tavakkoli, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY.
South Florida Laser Eye Center8051 W Sunrise Blvd, Plantation, FL 33322 Directions (954) 474-2900Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Prudential
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I’m so appreciative this kind Dr. went above & beyond to help me on the weekend. When I came to the office, his office staff were very attentive & kept the office clean & safe for their patients. Excellent Dr. with excellent staff!
About Dr. Hassan Tavakkoli, DO
- 37 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Persian, Russian and Spanish
- 1932380441
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Tavakkoli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tavakkoli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tavakkoli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tavakkoli has seen patients for Dry Eyes and Pterygium, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tavakkoli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tavakkoli speaks Arabic, Persian, Russian and Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Tavakkoli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tavakkoli.
