Overview

Dr. Hassan Tabandeh, MD is a Nuclear Cardiology Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Nuclear Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Azad University School of Medicine, Tehran-Iran and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.



Dr. Tabandeh works at Virginia Hospital Center in Arlington, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Chest Pain and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.