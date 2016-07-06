See All Cardiologists in Arlington, VA
Dr. Hassan Tabandeh, MD

Nuclear Cardiology
5 (26)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Hassan Tabandeh, MD is a Nuclear Cardiology Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Nuclear Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Azad University School of Medicine, Tehran-Iran and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.

Dr. Tabandeh works at Virginia Hospital Center in Arlington, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Chest Pain and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Hospital Center Physician Group LLC
    1625 N George Mason Dr Ste 354, Arlington, VA 22205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 717-7780

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Virginia Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Elevator
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Life
    • Simplifi
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 06, 2016
    I've been a patient for nearly 10 years and couldn't be happier with what Dr. Tabandeh has done for me.
    GN in Manassas, VA — Jul 06, 2016
    About Dr. Hassan Tabandeh, MD

    • Nuclear Cardiology
    • 29 years of experience
    • English, Arabic and Persian
    • 1386684694
    Education & Certifications

    • New York Medical College
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    • Azad University School of Medicine, Tehran-Iran
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hassan Tabandeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tabandeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tabandeh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tabandeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tabandeh works at Virginia Hospital Center in Arlington, VA. View the full address on Dr. Tabandeh’s profile.

    Dr. Tabandeh has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Chest Pain and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tabandeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Tabandeh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tabandeh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tabandeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tabandeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

