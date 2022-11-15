Overview

Dr. Hassan Shukri-Mahmod, MD is a Neurology Specialist in East Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital and Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.



Dr. Shukri-Mahmod works at CNY Neurological Consulting Pllc in East Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.