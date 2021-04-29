Dr. Hassan Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hassan Shah, MD
Dr. Hassan Shah, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chesapeake, VA.
Sentara Hand Surgery Specialists725 Volvo Pkwy Ste 210, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 252-4130
Sentara Hand Surgery Specialists5716 Cleveland St Ste 210, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Directions (757) 252-4130
Sentara Leigh Hospital830 Kempsville Rd, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 261-6900
Sentara Podiatry Specialists844 Kempsville Rd Ste 104, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 252-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I wish there were more doctors like Dr.Shah his beside manners and personality is Awesome. He did my surgery a while back on my right hand and elbow.Now having issues with the left.I changed insurance last year to find out he was not in network.Has to see other hand doctors.It was like comparing a BMW TO A VOLKSWAGON.he is now in network with my new insurance best news ever. He explains what is going on,he listens and then takes the time to make sure you understand. And answers your questions. Never makes you feel like you are being rushed in and out.I would recommend Dr.Shah to anyone and everyone
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1750511416
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.