Dr. Hassan Salloum, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in El Paso, TX.
Dr. Hassan Salloum, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Hassan Salloum, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from Damascus University|University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center, Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
Dr. Salloum works at
Locations
-
1
El Paso Orthopedic Specialists - Rim Road7102 WESTWIND DR, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 505-7543
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Del Sol Medical Center
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Salloum is an excellent doctor that is very professional and provides expertise in his skill, he right away knows what my child has and will get them well asap. If my child needs a specialist, Dr. Salloum refers us to the best care of expertise El Paso has to offer, he will recommend excellent doctors that do not disappoint. Dr. Salloum will provide my children with medication samples to get by as we wait for our medication to get filled. Although he is a very busy doctor who operates two clinics, opens on Saturdays, hospital rounds and teaches class he will always have time for his patients. We will continue to pay him a visit if my children need medical attention, he does not disappoint this family.
About Dr. Hassan Salloum, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1972619500
Education & Certifications
- Tex Tech University School Med|Texas Tech University
- Damascus University|University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine
Dr. Salloum has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salloum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salloum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Salloum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salloum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salloum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salloum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.