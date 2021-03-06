Dr. Hassan Reda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hassan Reda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hassan Reda, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Amer U Beirut and is affiliated with University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.
Dr. Reda works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery Clinic740 Rose St, Lexington, KY 40536 Directions (859) 323-6494
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reda?
?? WHAT CAN I SAY ?? BUT AMAZING AWESOME AND ONE OF A KIND ? ?? HE'S DEFINITELY MY ANGEL IN DISGUISE HE PERFORMED TO THREE UP ON HER SURGERIES AND MY DAUGHTER ASHLEY DAWN ?? AND I THANK HIM AND I LOVE HIM??
About Dr. Hassan Reda, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, French
- 1205854114
Education & Certifications
- U Tex Med Br
- SUNY at Stony Brook
- Amer U Beirut
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reda accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reda works at
Dr. Reda speaks French.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Reda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.