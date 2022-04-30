See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Boston, MA
Dr. Hassan Rastegar, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Hassan Rastegar, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Shiraz Univ and is affiliated with Tufts Medical Center.

Dr. Rastegar works at Tufts Medical Center in Boston, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tufts Medical Center
    800 Washington St # 266, Boston, MA 02111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 636-5594

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Tufts Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Aortic Valve Disease
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Aortic Valve Disease

Treatment frequency



Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Aortic Valve Disease
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Stenosis
Atrial Fibrillation
Carotid Artery Disease
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Congenital Heart Defects
Congenital Heart Disease
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Pericardial Disease
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Aneurysm of Heart
Aortic Dissection
Arrhythmias
Atrial Flutter
Atrial Septal Defect
Benign Tumor
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiac Tamponade
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy
Coarctation of the Aorta
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Artery Aneurysm
Endocarditis
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diseases
Esophageal Diverticulum
Head and Neck Cancer
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Disease
Heart Tumors, Benign
Impella Device
Lung Cancer
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Dissection
Port Placements or Replacements
Pulmonary Disease
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders
Secondary Hypertension
Septal Defect
Thrombosis
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Vascular Disease
Ventricular Fibrillation
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 30, 2022
    Dr Rastegar performed my Myectomy at Tufts. He is fantastic
    Gary Gaglione — Apr 30, 2022
    About Dr. Hassan Rastegar, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982735155
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • SUNY-Downstate
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Shiraz Univ
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hassan Rastegar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rastegar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rastegar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rastegar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rastegar works at Tufts Medical Center in Boston, MA. View the full address on Dr. Rastegar’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rastegar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rastegar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rastegar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rastegar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

