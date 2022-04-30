Dr. Hassan Rastegar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rastegar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hassan Rastegar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hassan Rastegar, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Shiraz Univ and is affiliated with Tufts Medical Center.
Locations
Tufts Medical Center800 Washington St # 266, Boston, MA 02111 Directions (617) 636-5594
Hospital Affiliations
- Tufts Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rastegar performed my Myectomy at Tufts. He is fantastic
About Dr. Hassan Rastegar, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1982735155
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- SUNY-Downstate
- Shiraz Univ
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rastegar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rastegar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rastegar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rastegar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rastegar.
