Dr. Hassan Osman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hassan Osman, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KHARTOUM / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Osman works at
Locations
Nevada Kidney Disease & Hypertension Centers2450 Fire Mesa St Ste 110, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 213-5354
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Hassan Osman, MD
- Nephrology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1992811640
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KHARTOUM / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Osman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Osman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Osman has seen patients for Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), and more.
