Dr. Hassan Mahmood, MD

Pediatrics
1 (1)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Hassan Mahmood, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in London, KY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Saint Joseph London.

Dr. Mahmood works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Pediatrics in London, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Pediatrics
    378 Thompson Poynter Rd, London, KY 40741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Circumcision
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Gastritis
Circumcision
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Gastritis

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Hassan Mahmood, MD

  • Pediatrics
  • 33 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1730153701
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
Hospital Affiliations

  • Saint Joseph London

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Hassan Mahmood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahmood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Mahmood has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Mahmood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Mahmood works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Pediatrics in London, KY. View the full address on Dr. Mahmood’s profile.

Dr. Mahmood has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahmood.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahmood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahmood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

