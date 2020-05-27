Overview

Dr. Hassan Kanj, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Piscataway, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Amer U Beirut and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.



Dr. Kanj works at Diabetes & Osteoporosis Center in Piscataway, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.