Dr. Hassan Kamran, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Hassan Kamran, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. 

Dr. Kamran works at Gulf Coast Vascular Northwest in Houston, TX with other offices in Humble, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vital Heart & Vain
    800 Peakwood Dr Ste 2E, Houston, TX 77090 (281) 612-9988
  2. 2
    Vital Heart & Vein
    18450 Highway 59 N Ste 200, Humble, TX 77338 (281) 764-1349

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Hassan Kamran, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1871903484
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Hassan Kamran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kamran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kamran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kamran. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kamran.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kamran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kamran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

