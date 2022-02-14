Dr. Hassan Kaleem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaleem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hassan Kaleem, MD
Overview
Dr. Hassan Kaleem, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Medical College and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee, Saint Francis Hospital South and Saint Francis Hospital Vinita.
Dr. Kaleem works at
Locations
-
1
Clinton Township11212 E 48th St, Tulsa, OK 74146 Directions (918) 556-3000Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee
- Saint Francis Hospital South
- Saint Francis Hospital Vinita
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaleem?
He is a very caring person we have been with him since 2019 he is a wonderful person
About Dr. Hassan Kaleem, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1538315676
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- University of Illinois - College of Medicine, Urbana-Champaign
- Allama Iqbal Medical College
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaleem accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaleem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaleem works at
Dr. Kaleem has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Pancytopenia and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaleem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaleem. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaleem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaleem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaleem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.