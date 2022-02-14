Overview

Dr. Hassan Kaleem, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Medical College and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee, Saint Francis Hospital South and Saint Francis Hospital Vinita.



Dr. Kaleem works at Champaign Dental Group in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Pancytopenia and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.