Overview

Dr. Hassan Kafri, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They graduated from Damascus University (Syria) and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas, Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista, Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego, Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kafri works at Mercy Physicians Medical Group,Scripps Physicians Medical Group in Chula Vista, CA with other offices in La Mesa, CA and San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.