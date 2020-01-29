Dr. Hassan Jabbour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jabbour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hassan Jabbour, MD
Overview
Dr. Hassan Jabbour, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Jabbour works at
Locations
-
1
Vitlink Psychiatric Services Pllc8380 Six Forks Rd Ste 101, Raleigh, NC 27615 Directions (919) 636-1664
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jabbour?
He knows what he's doing, I went to him for the same reason, I got 70%, He is thorough.
About Dr. Hassan Jabbour, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1518978303
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jabbour has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jabbour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jabbour works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Jabbour. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jabbour.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jabbour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jabbour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.