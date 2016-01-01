Overview

Dr. Hassan Ibrahim, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tinley Park, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ingalls Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Ibrahim works at Hassan A Ibrahim MD in Tinley Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.