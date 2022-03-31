Dr. Hassan Honainy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Honainy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hassan Honainy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hassan Honainy, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Low Moor, VA. They graduated from American University of Beirut School of Medicine (Lebanon) and is affiliated with LewisGale Hospital - Alleghany.
Dr. Honainy works at
Locations
LewisGale Physicians - 1 ARH Lane1 Arh Ln Ste 300, Low Moor, VA 24457 Directions (540) 685-1523Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
LewisGale Physicians Family Medicine and Specialty Center Lexington539 E Nelson St, Lexington, VA 24450 Directions (540) 642-0684
Hospital Affiliations
- LewisGale Hospital - Alleghany
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Honainy?
Dr. Hounainy is caring and Professional and does not sugar coat anything that He needs to say. He is a Dr who shows that He cares and is straight to the point and honest with You. He makes it clear what your options are, answers all questions with care and concern and most of all, a Heart. He has to be my favorite Doctor. No complaints! I would highly recommend Him to anyone. The Man saved my life and has made sure that I receive an ekg every time I come in for my update appointment. He takes his time with Patients and that says a lot! I went to him in search for help and he gave me help, Hope and changed my life for the better!
About Dr. Hassan Honainy, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1932104023
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- Maryland General Hospital
- American University of Beirut School of Medicine (Lebanon)
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Honainy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Honainy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Honainy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Honainy has seen patients for Hypertension, Gout and Chronic Kidney Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Honainy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Honainy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Honainy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Honainy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Honainy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.