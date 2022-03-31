Overview

Dr. Hassan Honainy, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Low Moor, VA. They graduated from American University of Beirut School of Medicine (Lebanon) and is affiliated with LewisGale Hospital - Alleghany.



Dr. Honainy works at LewisGale Physicians Cardiology Low Moor in Low Moor, VA with other offices in Lexington, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Gout and Chronic Kidney Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.