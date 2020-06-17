Overview

Dr. Hassan Hito, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in West Islip, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Hito works at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center in West Islip, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.