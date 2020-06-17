Dr. Hassan Hito, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hito is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hassan Hito, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hassan Hito, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in West Islip, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
Suffolk Pediatric Associates PC1111 Montauk Hwy, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 587-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent he was the only one able to diagnose my problem & helped me recover well
About Dr. Hassan Hito, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 49 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1265518484
Education & Certifications
- Nassau University Medical Center
- Lemuel Shattuck Hosp|Philadelphia General Hospital
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
