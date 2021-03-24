Overview

Dr. Hassan Hassan, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in St Augustine, FL. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.



Dr. Hassan works at Champaign Dental Group in St Augustine, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Nausea, Secondary Malignancies and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.